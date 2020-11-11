WATERTOWN — At the age of 20, Wayne A. Mosher Sr. enlisted in the Army in October 1950. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant first class three years later.
Mr. Mosher, now 90, served in an engineering battalion in Germany during the Korean War to help rebuild the country following World War II and is considered a Korean War veteran.
On Wednesday — Veterans Day — in honor of his service, Mr. Mosher received recognition not only from friends and family, but also volunteers from Honor Flight Syracuse, a volunteer 501(c)3 organization. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Mr. Mosher was scheduled to go out on an Honor Flight in April. The flight was rescheduled for September, but he was still unable to go amid the ongoing pandemic.
“He never really talked about his service until he retired, and then he kind of opened up a little bit about it. He was very fortunate that he’s a Korean War veteran, but he actually started rebuilding Germany during the Korean War,” said Mr. Mosher’s son, Daniel L. Mosher. “We’re just so happy that not only he’s being honored, but other veterans are as well.”
The Honor Flight Network was formed to take veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to them so they may visit memorials dedicated to honor their sacrifices. The current focus is on World War II and Korean War veterans, and veterans from any conflict with a terminal illness. Veterans do not need to have been in active combat to be considered for Honor Flights.
Not wanting Mr. Mosher to go without recognition despite the uncertainty of when he may be able to participate in a flight, his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with a few friends, gathered outside of a front window of Samaritan Summit Village, where Mr. Mosher now lives, to show their love and support. The small group was joined by Kim A. Taintor and her mother Linda J. Taintor, who have been volunteering with Honor Flight Syracuse together for about three years.
Six years ago, the two lost William R. Taintor, a father and husband to them, respectively, due to health complications related to the defoliant chemical Agent Orange he was exposed to while stationed in Vietnam. Volunteering with Honor Flight is a way for the two to honor his memory as well as other local veterans.
“It’s just an honor and a privilege to be able to do this and to volunteer and to show them our love and appreciation,” the younger Taintor said. “Sometimes this is the first time that they’re actually shown appreciation from anyone other than their family.”
After he was discharged from the service, Mr. Mosher worked for Niagara Mohawk for about 33 years and ended up as an assistant plant manager for a nuclear plant before he retired in 1989.
His family hopes he will still be able to go on his Honor Flight eventually, though it’s very uncertain when that may be.
“I’m grateful to the Honor Flight organization for setting this up,” the younger Mr. Mosher said of his father’s recognition.
Mr. Mosher, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, became a resident of Samaritan Summit Village in January and celebrated his 90th birthday at the facility. Next month, on Dec. 20, he and his wife, Jacquelyn M. Mosher, 87, will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary.
The two grew up in the same neighborhood in Elmira, Chemung County, and have known each other since Mrs. Mosher was just seven years old. The two have three children together, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom attended Wednesday’s recognition event.
“We’ve had an exciting life,” Mrs. Mosher said. “We’ve lived in a lot of places.”
The two ended up settling in the north country because of their kids, who invited them to come live here, according to Mrs. Mosher.
From opposite sides of the window, Mr. Mosher was able to speak with his wife and other family members over the phone, and with a smile on his face, described their display of love and recognition as “wonderful.”
To learn more about Honor Flight Syracuse, make a donation or apply for a veteran, guardian or volunteer role, visit honorflightsyracuse.org, call 855-433-5633, or email president@honorflightsyracuse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.