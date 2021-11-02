WATERTOWN — KPH Healthcare Services Inc., the company that oversees operations of Kinney Drugs, has announced the acquisition of Marra’s Homecare, which has locations in Plattsburgh, Potsdam and Watertown.
KPH declined to provide the purchase amount.
“The Marra name and business has done real well in the Kinney footprint over the years,” said David Warner, president and chief executive officer of KPH. “It was a nice addition to what Kinneys is already doing in the areas they serve.”
John Marra, owner of Marra’s Homecare for over 30 years, said that the business began the process of selling about a year and a half ago, and chose to work with Kinney Drugs to work with someone who is “a leader in the industry.”
Mr. Marra said the company did have other offers for the business but that they didn’t fit.
“When KPH came along, it made sense, two local guys getting together, and leaders in their respective industries,” Mr. Marra said.
KPH still plans to sell the homecare products that Marra’s Homecare has been selling.
“We’re going to continue everything that John and Marra’s Homecare has been doing for their patients, and hopefully over time expand it to other areas,” Mr. Warner said.
The plan for now is to keep running the business under the Marra’s Homecare name. KPH does have plans to change the name, though that name has not been decided yet.
KPH has always wanted to get into the business of homecare, and the company felt now was the right opportunity to get involved.
Mr. Marra said a lot of the process for him was to make sure it was the right fit. He said that he needed to “feel comfortable giving away my baby” and also mentioned that he wanted the right fit for his employees, as KPH announced that it will retain all of Marra’s current employees.
Mr. Warner said he hopes the business is run solely by KPH “soon.” The deal is already signed, he said, and KPH officially owns the business now.
“One of the most exciting things for me is, as an independent, there are some restrictions that you have,” Mr. Marra said. “One being growth can be limited as an independent. I think KPH will be able to do that, be able to grow this business.”
Mr. Marra also said having some more time for himself is something he is looking forward to.
“It just makes sense with our overall healthcare strategy,” said Judy Cowden, Kinney senior director of marketing and advertising. “In all of the different acquisitions that we’ve made recently, we really are trying to do everything soup to nuts for our patients, for the whole continuum of care. Everything that somebody could need from the time they’re very young to the time that they’re very old.”
KPH Healthcare Services Inc. runs four divisions: Kinney Drugs, HealthDirect Institutional Pharmacy Services, ProAct Inc. and Noble Health Services.
