WATERTOWN — Kristine Maloney began her first day as the new director of the Jefferson County Probation Department Friday morning, replacing former director Martin Morrison, who recently retired from the position.
Mrs. Maloney has been with the department for the past 30 years, previously serving as the county probation supervisor. Not only is she the new director of the department, she is also the first female to ever hold the position in Jefferson County.
“There’s a legacy of probation directors in the county; it’s humbling not only to be among them, but to be the first female,” she said. “I’m honored to be among the Sheriff and DA who are also females.”
As a SUNY Oswego student working on a bachelor’s degree in public justice, Mrs. Maloney interned with the Jefferson County office and was offered a job before she had even taken the Civil Service exam, proving internships really do pay off.
After graduating, she came to Watertown to work and has been here ever since.
The process to appoint Mrs. Maloney as director was based on more than just whoever had seniority, she said. There are state qualification to see who is eligible and then there is a selection process involved.
For the time being, Mrs. Maloney is the acting director of the department, and will remain as such until she takes one last Civil Service exam to officially become the director.
According to Mrs. Maloney, she would not be in the position she’s in today without the support from her husband and kids, as well as those she works with at the department.
“As a mother to a daughter in college it’s also empowering for her, I hope it shows her that she can do or be anything,” she said. “I hope to be a role model to both of my kids.”
Mrs. Maloney’s daughter Karlie, 21, is partially following in her mother’s footsteps by studying at her mom’s alma mater — SUNY Oswego.
According to its website, the primary mission of the Jefferson County Probation Department is the protection of the community by offering services aimed toward the rehabilitation of offenders, so Mrs. Maloney said her focus will be on maintaining the integrity of her department, moving forward and getting the job done.
Some of her day-to-day duties will include managing the department’s duties, making sure it is in compliance with regulations and preparing for changes from Albany, among others.
“It’s exciting and overwhelming, but I have a very supportive staff here,” Mrs. Maloney said. “We’re a team here — it’s an amazing team to rely on and work in conjunction with.”
