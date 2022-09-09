WATERTOWN — Peter R. Barnett, Republican nominee for sheriff, has named Kristopher M. Spencer as his undersheriff. Mr. Barnett won the primary election in June, and will not face any opposition from the Democratic Party, thus making him the future sheriff of Jefferson County.
His term as sheriff and that of his undersheriff will begin Jan. 1.
“His work ethic, his enthusiasm, and his prior administrative experience is what gives me the confidence that together, he and I will be a great team,” Mr. Barnett said of Mr. Spencer in a news release.
Mr. Spencer has been a lifelong resident of Jefferson County and began as a corrections officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 where he reached the rank of lieutenant in 2001.
Prior to retiring in 2019, Mr. Spencer served with distinction for nearly 26 years, which resulted in him receiving numerous letters of accommodation, becoming a certified master instructor in 2001 as well as becoming the Jefferson County Correctional Facility administrator in 2011.
While serving as administrator, Mr. Spencer was responsible for all of the operations at the county jail in Watertown and was directly involved in the hiring and training of civilian employees as well as corrections officers.
He was also responsible for budget planning and working closely with all Jefferson County heads and various county administration staff members.
He has also taught at basic academies throughout New York and various agencies and has specialized areas of training such as suicide prevention, staff supervision for correctional professionals and incarcerated individual classification.
“As your next sheriff, I would like to let the people of Jefferson County know that my enthusiasm, dedication, and the tenacious pride that I have for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is mirrored by Kristopher Spencer,” Mr. Barnett said in the release. “We look forward to serving the citizens of Jefferson County.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.