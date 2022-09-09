Barnett names his Jefferson County undersheriff

Peter R. Barnett at a campaign rally in December. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Peter R. Barnett, Republican nominee for sheriff, has named Kristopher M. Spencer as his undersheriff. Mr. Barnett won the primary election in June, and will not face any opposition from the Democratic Party, thus making him the future sheriff of Jefferson County.

His term as sheriff and that of his undersheriff will begin Jan. 1.

