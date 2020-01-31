WATERTOWN - For the third time, retired Ogdensburg city manager John C. Krol will help City Council members find a new city manager.
Two years ago, Mr. Krol led the search to find a replacement for former City Manager Sharon A. Addison. He’ll now help replace Rick Finn, who abruptly resigned on Jan. 24.
Council members are expected to approve a contract on Monday for Mr. Krol to handle the search once again. He’ll be paid $12,000 to recruit candidates for the job.
“He did it before,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said, adding he’ll handle the search much like he did the two previous times.
“He’ll start immediately.”
Mr. Krol, of Waddington, served in a similar capacity in 2012 when Ms. Addison was hired and when Mr. Finn was appointed in 2018.
Mr. Krol also held the interim city manager’s job until Ms. Addison came on board and was, at one time, offered the city manager’s job, but then turned it down.
Using his contacts and relationships with municipal administrators, Mr. Krol will advertise for the position, seek out and encourage qualified candidates, conduct background checks and provide the list to council members, Mayor Smith said.
If history repeats itself, it will take until early summer to complete the search process, Mayor Smith said.
Mr. Finn resigned after the completion of an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
The City Council had determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
After a four-hour executive session last week, council members announced that they and Mr. Finn agreed that he would resign.
As part of the separation agreement, Mr. Finn is receiving one month’s salary, or $10,200.
Kenneth A. Mix, retired planning and community development coordinator, was named as the interim city manager. He took the oath of office the day Mr. Finn resigned and assumed the position immediately.
Mr. Mix is being paid $67.25 per hour, the same amount that Mr. Finn had been paid. Mr. Mix will start working four days a week, but that could change later.
On Monday night, council members will consider approving a resolution asking the state Department of Civil Service to waive a $35,000 threshold that Mr. Mix can earn before it effects his retirement benefits.
If You Go
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
(1) comment
OK we are paying this genius to find someone to be city manager. He "found" the last one, who we will refer to as "Mr. Shady". The City Council again will pay someone to do...what? Their work? Waste more city money. Repeating the same actions and expecting a different result? Yikes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.