LAFARGEVILLE — In conjunction with LaFargeville Central School, the city of Watertown Fire Department is offering an alternate viewing location for the funeral service of city firefighter Peyton Lane S. Morse that will be at 11 a.m. Friday.
Due to the limited seating available at the funeral location, LaFargeville Central School will open its auditorium at 10 a.m. to those who wish to view the services with others of the community. Following the service, the funeral procession will pass by the school on its way to the private burial.
Calling hours for him will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton. His funeral mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. Friday.
The fire department is asking attendees be respectful of the school’s COVID-19 policies. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The funeral service will be broadcast live by WWNY-TV/Fox 28. The fire department continues to ask people to keep firefighter Morse’s family in you prayers.
