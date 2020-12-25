LAFARGEVILLE — Cameron Black raised his English Bulldog Holley to love others, which might explain why the last few days he and others have searched for miles and couldn’t find her after she went missing earlier in the week.
Mr. Black has upped the reward to $1,500 for anyone who returns Holley to him.
He doesn’t care who does, their name or why they might have her. He just wants his dog back.
It was about 6 p.m. on Tuesday when Holley went missing. Mr. Black’s mother had been watching Holley while he was at work. He said his mother had let Holley outside of her house on Overbluff Road.
It appears Holley was in the front yard when a friend stopped by to drop off some blankets for his mother. Holley, like always, embraced the visitor. This time it might have been too much, Mr. Black said, as Holley may have followed the friend down the driveway as she left and began walking down the road.
Mr. Black suspects someone picked Holley up because an all-out search has yielded nothing the last two days. Neighbors brought their tractors over to search surrounding fields. Friends came with spotlights to walk the roads, shouting for Holley. His mother posted flyers at stores from Philadelphia to Chaumont.
Mr. Black knows his lazy bulldog hardly likes getting off the porch to go to the bathroom. She always wants to be inside, so he finds it hard to believe she ran into the woods.
That doesn’t stop him from thinking about it.
There’s a sense of helpless and the fear of the unknown, wondering if she’s shivering in the woods right now. He’s been pacing in his house, looking out the window and waiting for her to come home.
It’s backward, but Mr. Black is praying she’s with someone.
The reward came because Mr. Black thinks someone saw Holley as a sought-after breed that could make for a good Christmas gift, so $1,500 might be even better. It might help pay for the person’s holiday.
He just wants his puppy back.
Holley recently turned 12 months old and he’s had her since she was born.
He doesn’t care who has her, if someone does, and he won’t put whoever it is on social media, especially after Holley has gathered so much attention online already.
“I don’t think there’s anything more we can do,” Mr. Black said. “So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see but it has definitely been tough. It feels like I lost a child.”
