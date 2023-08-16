Construction worker dies in ditch collapse

LAFARGEVILLE — No injuries were reported after an early morning house fire at 35801 Thompson Quarry Drive Wednesday.

LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said that when crews arrived on scene the homeowner had torn the wall apart and gotten the insulation that was burning taken care of.

