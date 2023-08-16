LAFARGEVILLE — No injuries were reported after an early morning house fire at 35801 Thompson Quarry Drive Wednesday.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said that when crews arrived on scene the homeowner had torn the wall apart and gotten the insulation that was burning taken care of.
“The homeowner pretty much got it,” he said. “It was just insulation, it was kind of smoldering in there. He ended up smelling the smoke so they ended up just getting the insulation pulled out and was on the ground.”
Everyone was able to escape the blaze.
There was no fire extension. The fire chief said the fire was due to a shorted-out electrical system and it was contained to the back wall of the structure.
No one is displaced from the fire, according to Ingalls.
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by Brenda White, with a separate LaFargeville address.
Town of Clayton and Fishers Landing fire departments and Thousand Islands Rescue Service also responded to the scene.
