Jesse S. Bartlett, 46, from LaFargeville pleaded guilty on Friday to sending threatening letters to news outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses signed as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.” The photo is included in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

LAFARGEVILLE — Jesse S. Bartlett, 46, of LaFargeville, pleaded guilty on Friday to sending threatening letters in the mail.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mr. Bartlett allegedly admitted in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, that from around April 2021 to May 2022, he mailed threatening letters to news outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia while signing the letters as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”

