‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ case sees added charges

Jesse S. Bartlett, LaFargeville, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in federal prison for sending threatening letters signed as the "Chinese Zodiac Killer." Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A LaFargeville man who sent threatening letters signed the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in federal prison for the acts.

Jesse S. Bartlett, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Albany, after pleading guilty Dec. 10 to mailing a threatening communication.

