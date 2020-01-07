BLACK RIVER — During the first meeting of the new year, village Mayor Leland J. Carpenter appointed former trustee Randolph E. Lake to the board.
Mr. Lake served from 2007 to 2017 when he decided not to run for reelection and Michael J. Caldwell was elected. Mr. Caldwell left office in 2019 due to his retirement and move from the area. However, his name still appeared on the November 2019 ballot.
In order to take the seat on the board, Mr. Lake has resigned as a member of the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals. If anyone is interested in filling that seat on the ZBA, they should send a letter of interest to village board, 107 Jefferson Place, Black River, NY 13612.
In addition, at the Jan. 6 meeting, the board appointed Tarra Benson as deputy Registrar Of Vital Statistics. Ms. Benson is also the village’s deputy clerk/treasurer having replaced Connie Wonderly upon her resignation.
