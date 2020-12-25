WATERTOWN — A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties through 10 a.m. Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, snow accumulation is expected to reach between 2 and 3 feet. The greatest snow accumulation will span from the Tug Hill Plateau to near Watertown.
Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected as well.
In southwestern and southeastern parts of St. Lawrence County, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Lake effect snow is expected to make its way north, where snow accumulation is expected to reach between 2 and 8 inches — far less than counties immediately east of the Lake Ontario shoreline. The highest snow accumulation is expected along and to the east of Route 11.
The weather services says that travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads, as well as very poor visibility within the band of lake effect snow, so proceed with caution.
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands, the weather service says, so if you’re traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
