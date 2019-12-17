The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties beginning Wednesday.
For Jefferson and Lewis counties, the warning is expected to stay in effect from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. In Oswego County, the warning will take effect four hours later at 9 a.m. and will stay in effect until 7 p.m.
Jefferson and Lewis counties should expect to see between eight and 14 inches of snow, with wind gusts reaching 35 mph. It’s possible the rate of snowfall will reach between three and four inches per hour.
It’s expected that Oswego County will see a little less snow, between six and 10 inches. Wind gusts will also reach as high as 35 mph. The rate of snowfall may reach between two and four inches per hour.
The weather service is advising for drivers to be aware of rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.
