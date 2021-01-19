WATERTOWN — A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo said that heavy snowfall will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 35 mph during the warning period. An additional 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the most persistent lake snow areas.
The service warns that travel could be very difficult to impossible, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issuing a travel advisory. The service said areas blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, with the conditions possibly impacting the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commute.
