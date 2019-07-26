The international agency that manages outflows from Lake Ontario, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, has again decided to maintain outflows at record-high sustained levels.
At its July 19 meeting, the board had considered several strategies that involved raising outflows beyond 10,400-cubic-meters-per-second, or enough water to fill 34,342 bathtubs per second, such as increasing them to the maximum physical capacity for outflows at 11,500-cubic-meters-per-second, enough water to fill 37,975 average-sized bathtubs per second, according to a news release.
The agency, which reports to the International Joint Commission, manages outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ont.
After evaluating its options, possible effects on various stakeholders and declining lake levels, the board decided to keep outflows at their current level, which is 200-cubic-meters-per-second more than the limit for safe commercial navigation at current water levels as prescribed by Plan 2014, until levels drop to below 247.7 feet. The board expects levels to decrease about 12 inches by mid-August.
“The board is acutely aware and concerned for the welfare of the many shoreline property owners who continue to see impacts from the high water level and continues to consider all regulation strategies that would provide the most possible relief to those impacted,” according to the release. “However, the limitations of the Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River system prevent another regulation strategy that would provide more immediate possible relief without significantly impacting other interests.”
The decision follows a call from the environmental advocacy group Save the River for intermittent shutdowns of shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway in the hope that outflows could increase to the maximum limit and help reduce water levels faster.
Executive Director John M. Peach sent letters to the commission and the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., which operates the Seaway alongside its Canadian counterpart, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., urging for a program requiring the Seaway be “several days open and several days closed” to shipping. A similar program was instituted in 1993.
“I’m disappointed because there is a precedent ... to go higher than 10,400 (cubic feet per second) that was established in 1993,” Mr. Peach said. “I really believe that without hurting commerce, we could stop shipping for a few days, then start back up again.”
In 1993, another year of high water, the river board experimented with temporary outflows of 10,700-cubic-meters-per-second over a three-week period in the late spring, causing commercial navigation to halt two days each week. These measures resulted in a little more than an inch of water being removed from Lake Ontario.
The elevation of the lake, which typically correlates with the elevation of the upper St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands, has overall declined in small increments from 248.98 feet on July 1 to 248.56 feet, or by about five inches.
