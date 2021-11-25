The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board is looking for input from recreational boaters.
From Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, the board reduced outflows from the river to increase water levels on Lake St. Lawrence. This was to allow for marinas and shoreline dock owners to more easily remove their boats from Lake St. Lawrence.
There are about 700 marina and boat club slips, along with hundreds of private docks on the shore of Lake St. Lawrence.
The board is looking to collect information on the reduced outflows from October and learn more about where people access the water to remove boats, when and how boats are removed, and whether boaters actually used that time to remove their boats.
The board says this information will help in the future when considering minor deviation strategies to improve conditions for removing boats.
A survey for individual boat users is available online at wdt.me/BoatHaulers. A survey for marina and yacht club owners is available at wdt.me/MarinaOwners.
Surveys will be available through Dec. 17.
