WATERTOWN — Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels — already well below their historical averages — have likely peaked for the season.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which has some control over levels through outflows set at the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena, said Friday that unless the lake and river basin receives “significant” rainfall, it appears that levels have reached maximum for the season.
Lake Ontario’s level is presently at 245.14 feet, more than a foot below its long-term average for this point in the year of 246.29 feet.
In a statement Friday, the board said that drought conditions have persisted for much of throughout the basin, both upstream on Lakes Erie and Ontario and downstream along the St. Lawrence River.
As a result, lake levels reached critical low levels defined by Plan 2014 criterion H14, which is the trigger that allows the board to deviate from plan-prescribed flows. The board began deviating from flows prescribed by Plan 2014 by reducing Lake Ontario outflows on May 29th. The board said it is currently operating under the Plan’s low Criterion H14 deviation authority which is expected to apply at least into July. The board will continue with the current low water deviation strategy of flow reductions of 7,060 cubic feet per second below those called for in the plan for the foreseeable future.
“It is important to remember the ability for the Board to influence water levels within this natural system is in the realm of centimeters and inches, not meters and feet. Lake levels are largely dependent on inflows received from Mother Nature, namely precipitation,” said Stephen Durrett, United States co-chair of the board.
The board said it will continue to monitor conditions and the effects of the deviation strategy closely while simultaneously tracking weather forecasts and drought conditions. Deviations from plan flows under the low Criterion H14 threshold are meant to “provide all possible relief to municipal water intakes, navigation and power purposes, upstream and downstream,” according to the board.
It said the deviations are expected to decrease the risk of excessive low water levels caused by dry summer conditions. However, outflow management cannot eliminate the risk of extreme water levels from occurring during periods of severe weather and water supply conditions.
