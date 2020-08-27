CLAYTON — The waters of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have been strikingly green in recent weeks, and John M. Farrell, director of the Thousand Islands Biological Station on Governors Island, may have an answer.
The discoloration and murkiness of the waters, Mr. Farrell explained, is called a whiting event. Whiting events are not uncommon in the lake or river, and pose no known health risks. When the weather warms up, the water loses its ability to hold onto the dissolved calcium carbonate that naturally occurs in hard water. The lake and river are hard water with high dissolved mineral content, he said.
That calcium carbonate falls out of the water, becoming visible and changing the water’s appearance. While there’s no scientific consensus on why this happens, warming waters seems to be one cause, according to Mr. Farrell.
Alongside the whiting event, there’s been a bloom of algae in the two bodies of water. Mr. Farrell said the algal, or phytoplankton, bloom and grow, feeding on CO2 and sunlight, and reduce the pH of the water. As pH drops, the solubility of the calcium carbonate further decreases, and more falls out and becomes visible in the water.
“Reaching a certain threshold drives precipitation of calcium carbonate on the algae themselves, creating reduced water transparency and the color we see,” Mr. Farrell said.
Mr. Farrell said an incident like this has happened once before in his memory, in 2013. That year, NASA captured photos of Lake Ontario from space showing dramatic whiting, which prompted national attention.
Whiting events are a natural occurrence, he explained, and don’t pose a threat to the ecosystem.
As for the algal bloom, Dr. Farrell said it’s unclear at present which specific genus of algae is responsible for the bloom. While certain algae can present a health risk, others are at the base of the food web and support aquatic life. Mr. Farrell said ocean algae are the primary producers of the oxygen we breathe.
Mr. Farrell said whiting events and algal blooms can last for weeks to months, but as temperatures drop, the calcium carbonate should begin to be redissolved and the water should clear up.
