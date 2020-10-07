WATERTOWN — A landlord has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming that the city demolished one of his local properties without giving him proper notification it was going to be torn down.
Allan Russo, who lives in Florida and still owns four rental properties in the city, filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court on Friday over a vacant house at 934 Academy St. that was demolished in January.
According to the court papers, Mr. Russo said he wasn’t notified in a timely manner that the house was going to be demolished and that the house was structurally sound. His engineer was scheduled to inspect the property on Jan. 20, the day the city began tearing it down, according to the lawsuit.
He accused the city Code Enforcement office of obtaining a Dec. 18 search warrant fraudulently through Watertown City Court that allowed a code enforcement official to enter the premises.
The city charged Mr. Russo the $35,468 demolition expense after he didn’t respond to a Dec. 13 letter notifying him that the house needed to be torn down because of its condition, city officials said.
Mr. Russo doesn’t think he should have to pay for the demolition because the city didn’t properly notify him, the lawsuit claims.
According to a Dec. 13 letter to Mr. Russo, the city notified him that the building posed “a significant danger to the general public.”
The second-story enclosed porch was “projecting forward and is in danger of collapse and was attempted to be anchored with a ratchet strap,” according to the certified letter. The attic roof also was in poor condition.
Considered a neighborhood eyesore, the house, at Academy and South Hamilton streets, sat vacant for years and was condemned in 2017.
With the demolition, the 50-by-76-foot lot is now assessed at $8,500.
Mr. Russo, who lives in Punta Gorda, Fla., still owes $37,000 in relation to an active bankruptcy case involving the Academy Street lot and four other properties that he still owns in the city, City Comptroller James E. Mills said.
He also owes the city about $3,800 in water and sewer bills on those properties. In all, Mr. Russo owes $80,698 to the city.
Over the years, code enforcement has either cited him for code violations or condemned those properties, city officials said.
Mr. Russo is being represented by Watertown attorney David P. Antonucci, who could not be reached for comment. City Attorney Robert J. Slye said he had not seen the lawsuit, so he did not want to comment.
