WEST CARTHAGE — Due to the new practice of video arrangements, David Pustizzi, officer in charge for the village Police Department, requested a laptop to be dedicated for that use. The village Board of Trustees, at its July 13 meeting, approved the purchase not to exceed $400.
Officer Pustizzi also informed the board that he was looking into the purchase of a body camera which would cost about $1,400 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.