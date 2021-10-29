FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division on Monday will be holding one of the largest military training exercises on Fort Drum.
Called Mountain Peak, the training will focus on collective warfighting skills, including convoy movements, setting up field sites, soldiering tasks, command and control and air-assault operations.
Due to the large number of soldiers, vehicles, and support required to execute this world-class training, increased activity and noise levels within the area are expected, a Fort Drum official said.
Beginning this weekend, heavy military traffic, including soldiers in vehicles and on foot, could occur between Route 11, Route 26, and County Route 30, with the highest activity expected during the early morning hours on Monday and Tuesday, and throughout the day on Nov. 10.
Units within 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate in the training while members of 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and 10th Sustainment Brigade will all provide support during the exercise.
Mountain Peak is designed to evaluate subordinate units and prepare them for real-world combat missions. The intensive training will give Soldiers the skills needed for future deployments while educating them on how to operate in a deployed environment.
The exercise is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 12.
