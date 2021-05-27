WATERTOWN — In addition to plans for future programming and the discontinuation of on-campus housing at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, staff layoffs are expected.
According to CHJC, 20 to 25 associated staff layoffs are expected. These layoffs will take effect once residential programming discontinues June 30. Affected staff are encouraged to apply for several open positions within the agency.
“We are also partnering with several other local human services agencies to allow our affected staff to apply for open positions within those organizations,” said Karen Y. Richmond, executive director. “As we transition through the opening of new CHJC programs geared to short-term trauma-based treatments, furloughed staff will also be encouraged to re-apply for positions associated with the new programming.”
Currently, CHJC expects to find alternative placements for about 10 to 15 staff members. For those who will most likely not find themselves in other positions within the agency, the CHJC Human Resources Department is working with each affected staff member to accommodate their individual needs. Furloughed staff will remain on the payroll through July 15, retain health insurance and other benefits through the end of July, as well as receive a severance package based on seniority.
“We appreciate the dedicated efforts of our residential team members and the significant impact they have made on the lives of several children,” Mrs. Richmond said.
According to CHJC, the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the agency to help youths remain in their homes. With court closures, youths learning remotely and services being provided virtually, there was a significantly reduced need for residential care. State trends of youths placed at the residential level of care also significantly decreased, allowing CHJC to identify alternative treatment options.
At the same time, the pandemic resulted in new operational practices at all levels. The transition with new programming is set to launch sometime during the fall.
Should the campus still need to house children, Mrs. Richmond said that CHJC will open the programs to fit what is needed at the time, versus what it has now. As the process changes and the agency looks at better services for kids and families, she said everybody looks at home and being in a community as being the best place to serve kids, but if anything changes, CHJC will change with it.
Mrs. Richmond said there have been many conversations about future programming, but there has been no direction, so nothing has been decided yet.
In the meantime, the agency has been approved for and will move forward with a 589 crisis respite in one of its buildings, an Office of Mental Health program that will serve children for up to 21 days to avoid hospitalization.
