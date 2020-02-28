WATERTOWN — Normally, the chance of being born on any given day is 1 in 365. For leap babies, also known as “leaplings” or “leapers,” the chance of being born on Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461.
With 2020 being a leap year, those born on the 29th will be able to celebrate turning another year older, or four years older since their last birthday, on the actual day of their birth this Saturday.
Most leaplings, with their “actual” birthdays only occurring every four years, choose to celebrate during non-leap years on either Feb. 28 or March 1.
Leap years are years with an extra day, Feb. 29, added nearly every four years to the calendar year. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, adding this extra day every four years keeps our calendar aligned correctly with the astronomical seasons, since a year according to the Gregorian calendar, 365 days, and a year according to Earth’s orbit around the sun, approximately 365.25 days, are not the exact same length of time. Without this extra day, our calendar and the seasons would gradually get out of sync.
Without leap days, the calendar would be off by 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds more each year. After 100 years, the seasons would be off by 25 days.
KAY YANTZI WOODRUFF
Born in Lowville in 1944, Kay Yantzi Woodruff, a local retiree from Watertown, will be turning 76 on Saturday — or just 19 in terms of leap years.
According to Mrs. Woodruff, there was one other person born the same day, Carol Noftsier, who also went to the same school, Beaver River Central, with her throughout the years.
“At that time, it was a pretty big thing because not many children are born on leap years, and the fact that there were two of us made it an even bigger deal,” she said.
Mrs. Woodruff now lives in Bonita Springs, Fla., for seven months out of the year and Ives Hill Retirement Community for the summer months. She said that even though she’s away for over half the year, Watertown is her home.
As for when she celebrates her birthday during non-leap years, she said she always celebrates it on the 28th in order to keep it in February.
Usually it’s just a dinner out or a family get together, nothing too big, but on the leap year itself Kay said she tends to want to do something a bit bigger and more special, like going to a fancy restaurant.
She recalled that in 2004, her husband had a big party for her at the Black River Valley Club for when she was turning 60, which she said was really special. This year, Kay said her friends will be taking her out to lunch and dinner.
“People years ago used to say to me ‘oh your husband married a child bride,’ everybody said it,” she said. “They kid about that. I had some family back here last week and my son was kidding he’s older than I am because he’s 53 and I’m 19, it’s always been a joke that my children and grandchildren are older than I am.”
STACI MARTIN
Staci Martin, a second-grade teacher at Dexter Elementary, will turn 28 years old on Saturday — or just 7 in leap years.
Like her fellow north country leap babies, Ms. Martin celebrates on the 28th of February during non-leap years. When she was 4, or just 1 in leap years, the Times included her in an article about leap babies.
Born in 1992, she was not only a leap baby, but the first leap year baby born in northern New York that year, coming a bit earlier than her due date of March 1.
According to Ms. Martin, she usually receives birthday cards from family members in the week leading up to her birthday, and every four years, for her ‘actual’ birthday, she receives cards in honor of her leap birthday — this year it’s cards meant for typical 7-year-olds instead of generic adult birthday cards.
“When I was younger, I thought it was super weird because I didn’t understand the concept and my friends had a real birthday every year,” she said. “As an adult and teacher, I think it’s so cool. At least for the next four years I’ll still be younger than the students in my classroom.” Because it’s a unique birthday, Ms. Martin said she considers it an important day and definitely something worth celebrating.
For those who don’t have a leap birthday, she believes it’s still important to inform kids and talk about leap years.
“I was talking to my students about it they had no idea why we have twenty nine days every four years; and telling them it was to celebrate me didn’t fly,” she said.
CRIXUS FOMENTO
Born in 2012 in New Mexico, Crixus Fomento will turn 8 on Saturday — or just 2 in leap years.
A lover of Legos, reading and Star Wars — especially Baby Yoda from the hit spin-off show The Mandalorian on Disney+, Crixus will celebrate this year with a birthday party at Regal Cinemas in Watertown, where he and his friends will watch the new Sonic movie and enjoy a cake with Baby Yoda on top.
“I never played Sonic before, I don’t play video games,” he said. “I like to read books and play with Legos, like real books — nonfiction books about robots.”
According to Crixus’ mother, Evonnie Alvarado, he is extremely helpful and has a sweet personality, caring a lot about everybody and everyone’s feelings.
Usually, on non-leap years, the family celebrates Crixus’ birthday on the closest weekend and goes out to eat the night of the 28th, usually to Cracker Barrel because the staff sing to him and he can get a small gift. In the past, his teachers have had to explain to the class what a leap year is and why he doesn’t have an “actual” birthday each year.
Because the family is military, it’s just Crixus, his sister NaeNae, his mom and his dad when he’s not deployed.
Seeing his friends have a regular birthday each year while his “actual” birthday came once every four years, Crixus hasn’t always thought it was a great birthday to have, but he has since come around to how unique it is and is
“I think it’s a really cool birthday to have because not everyone can say they were born on a day that doesn’t exist every year,” she said. “I actually chose to have him on the 29th because I was induced once he was past his due date. I wanted him to have a cool birthday and it just so happened to be the right year.”
EMERY RATIGLIANO
Born in 2016, Emery Ratigliano will be celebrating her fourth birthday on the 29th — or her first “actual” birthday in terms of leap years.
Emery’s mom, Shelva Frizzell, said she’s pretty much like any typical 4-year-old child, loving music, dancing and going to school.
“She’s very energetic and has no fear, she’s kind of a tomboy in that way,” she said. “She likes to get dirty and messy but also likes to put bows in her hair and dress up.”
Emery’s family normally celebrates on the 28th with a party at home where she gets to pick the theme. Last year the theme was the Disney Channel movie “Zombies,” with everything pink and green and cheerleader themed. This year, because Emery is currently in a Jojo Siwa phase, that’s the theme.
According to Ms. Frizzell, this is the first year Emery has invited school friends over for her birthday party, so it’s extra special. Her younger sister Nova, 6, is also really excited to celebrate her big sister’s birthday.
Ms. Frizzell described Emery as a great protector of her sister, with no one able to mess with Nova but her. Everything Emery does, she asks if Nova can do it too.
Originally, Emery was due on Feb. 20, and when she went over that, her mom was induced the morning of the 27th. Though Ms. Frizzell didn’t really want a leap baby, she said she supposed Emery wanted to be special, so she arrived at 3:47 a.m. on the 29th.
“She’s still kind of young to fully understand about her birthday,” Ms. Frizzell said. “When I tell her she’s turning one she’s like ‘no I’m four.’ She gets a little mad when I say she’s one.”
