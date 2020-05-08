PHILADELPHIA — A leasing office at an apartment complex caught on fire Friday morning.
There was no one inside when the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the engulfed leasing office at Friends Settlement Apartments at 300 Quaker Ave.
Fire Chief Travis Donelson said flames were coming through the roof in the garage area by the time they arrived.
It took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and it was contained to the garage.
“It was a clean and easy garage fire,” he said.
Mr. Donelson said he was waiting on a county fire investigator to begin investigating a cause. Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Theresa, Antwerp and Evans Mills.
