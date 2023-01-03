WATERTOWN — T. Urling “Tom” Walker, whose imprint on the city and the north country has been far reaching and enduring, died Tuesday morning at the age of 97.
Mr. Walker’s most public role was as city mayor over two four-year terms (1983-91). With his wife Mabel, who died in December 2020, he became a luminary in the area, with community service and generous donations to various causes.
“He has left an imprint on nearly every local charitable and civic endeavor and we’re all better because of that,” said Rande S. Richardson, executive director of the Northern New York Community Foundation. “Think of the multitude of ways, through his words and actions, he showed us what the best citizenship looks like. So many lives have been made better by his example and in every way he embodied what we should all aspire to be in a true friend.”
“His legacy is going to be felt for generations,” said Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. “His philanthropy is second to none in the city.”
There was no part of the community that seemingly wasn’t touched by the work and generosity of the Walkers — from entertainment to politics. Mr. Walker once served as executive secretary for the Watertown Foundation, now the NNY Community Foundation, establishing several charitable funds with the foundation, including the Walker Family Community Fund, which is a permanent endowment that will perpetuate his support of, and love for, Northern New York.
“He lived such an amazing life, one which always had the community and its people at its core,” Mr. Richardson said. “He loved Watertown and Northern New York so very deeply. He was determined to see good things happen and had an unmatched gift for being a connector, bringing the right people together to be forces for good, to make sure the right things happened in the right way.”
a life of adventure, duty
Mr. Walker, an Eagle Scout and a World War II veteran, moved to Watertown in 1951 when he accepted a job at Air Brake as an executive-in-training.
He was born Jan. 31, 1925 at the regal-sounding Homeopathic Medical and Surgical Hospital and Dispensary in Highland Park, a neighborhood in the northeastern part of Pittsburgh. In 1938, the facility changed its name to Shadyside Hospital. It was a free-wheeling childhood as he wrestled, played sandlot baseball and street hockey on roller skates. He and friends often enjoyed overnight bicycle trips to the Washington, D.C., area and raft adventures on the Allegheny River.
After graduating high school, Mr. Walker joined the Army Air Corps and its 22nd Bomb Group, 3rd Squadron. He was mostly stationed at New Guinea. He served from 1943 to 1946, repairing B-24 bombers and became a crew chief at age 19.
After his military service, he attended Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., one of the oldest academic institutions in the U.S. In 1947, while at that all-male school, a friend asked him to attend a dance at a nearby nursing school as part of a double date. That’s where nursing student Mabel Brooks first saw him. Mrs. Walker received her nursing diploma from Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, and in 1951 Mr. Walker transferred from Washington and Jefferson to the Case Institute of Technology, now Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland. They married on Sept. 25, 1948.
He and Mabel, when they came to Watertown in 1951, first moved to an apartment on Sherman Street. They then bought a home on South Indiana Avenue before moving to their long-time residence on Ives Street.
In 1962, Tom took a job as a math teacher at Case Junior High School. A year later, he was hired as associate professor of engineering at JCC.
A love of community
To list all the causes of what Tom and Mabel championed and what they have donated to would be an exhausting exercise.
“There will never be another quite like him, but we honor him by continuing to inspire and encourage the way he did,” Mr. Richardson said.
Tom and Mabel each received the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award, one of the highest honors for community service in the area, in 1982 and 1989, respectively. He was cited for his chairmanship of a quarter-million-dollar fund drive for the Jefferson County Historical Society museum, his leadership in the merger that formed the Seaway Valley Boy Scout Council, his work to keep the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra coming to Watertown and his efforts as vice president of the Watertown Alive Committee and co-chairman of the finance committee of the Local Development Corporation of Jefferson County. Mr. Walker also served as executive secretary of the Watertown Foundation Inc., now the Northern New York Community Foundation, was chairman of fundraising drives for Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA, and was treasurer and founder of Tree Watertown.
Independently wealthy, Mr. Walker came from a family of steel industrialists who made a fortune in Pittsburgh during the city’s boom years. In an 2021 interview with the Watertown Daily Times, he said that his dad had a knack for the stock market.
“My dad was a pretty good investor in his later years,” he said. “He was lousy at real estate. But he was able to see a good change in the market. When the downturn came in 1929, he had invested heavily in IBM.”
Mr. and Mrs. Walker had four children, two of whom would die of cancer: Wendy died in 1971 at the age of 16. Constance L. Walker Monroe died in 1987 at the age of 37.
The Walkers made significant financial contributions to fight cancer in the community. The House of the Good Samaritan’s cancer center was renamed The Walker Cancer Treatment Center in 1992 and in 2018, the new Walker Center for Cancer Care at Samaritan Medical Center was introduced. In addition to investing in those facilities, Mabel was instrumental in the founding of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The Walker family offers three scholarships at Jefferson Community College: the Walker Family Engineering Scholarship, the Winifred G. Walker Nursing Memorial Scholarship and the Constance Walker Monroe Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
“It’s important to start with how saddened I am with the loss of Tom Walker,” Thomas H. Carman, CEO of Samaritan Medical Center, said Tuesday evening. “He was a great community leader. He and his wife Mabel were great philanthropists for the north country.” SMC, Mr. Carman said, is honored to have its Center for Cancer Care named after the Walkers.
“We are so pleased that Tom and Mabel supported Samaritan, and frankly, so many other organizations,” Mr. Carman said. “The Walkers were so philanthropic.”
They were also “one of a kind,” he believes.
“Tom and Mabel supported so many different entities, not only in Watertown and Jefferson County, but throughout the north country.”
‘always a gentleman’
Mr. Smith said Mr. Walker’s accomplishments as mayor included the hydro plant deal and its lucrative power purchase agreement and the transformation of the city as it dealt with the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in the 1980s.
“Most recently, he and I served on a citizens group for the First Baptist Church in downtown Watertown,” Mr. Smith said. “I would often turn to him for advice as mayor, along with former mayors Butler and Graham. He was one of the best, if not the best mayor the city of Watertown has had in generations.”
Watertown businessman Donald G.M. Coon recalled that Mr. Walker, also interim city manager from September 1994 to December 1995, had a refreshing approach to politics.
“People get ahead of themselves a little bit, being nasty,” he said. “Tom never was. Even when he was involved in politics and you go right at him hard, he wouldn’t give in to the urge to hit back. He was always a gentleman.”
About two decades ago, Mr. Coon was part of a group created when Key Bank decided to sell its downtown building.
“He (Mr. Walker) had already formed a group looking for an opportunity to help downtown,” Mr. Coon said. “I was the guy to do the day-to-day work and they had the money and financial statements to back it up. That was a time when a lot of people had written downtown off. It didn’t matter that Tom was in his 70s, taking on a new adventure. He was always interested in the world around him. From his mechanical to his analytical abilities, and the great guy he was, I’m going to miss him a lot.”
And, Mr. Coon said, Mr. Walker had another notable quality: “He always looked on the bright side.”
In late 2021, a Times reporter called Mr. Walker at his home, following reports he had been recently released from Samaritan Medical Center.
“It’s one of those good days, bad days sort of things,” he said. “I think all people with age get that. You think you’re never going to make it to the next day and the next day comes and you don’t feel so bad.”
That day, he told the reporter, began as a bad day.
“But it looks like it’s going to be a pretty fair day today,” he said, looking on that infectious bright side.
