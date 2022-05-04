DEXTER — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, on Wednesday announced the Senate’s passage of legislation to name a bridge after the late Dexter Police Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr.
Chief Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty when he responded to reports of shots fired on Sept. 11, 1987.
If passed in the Assembly, the bridge on Route 180 that crosses over the Black River from Dexter to Hounsfield will be named the “Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Memorial Bridge.”
“Each and every day, law enforcement officials put their own safety on the line to protect others,” Sen. Ritchie said in a news release. “Chief Samuel A. Johnson is an example of that, and while bravely serving his community, he made the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget his selflessness and this legislation is just one small way we can make an everlasting tribute to his memory.”
Dexter Mayor James Eves said Chief Johnson “went above and beyond to serve the people of his community.”
“Renaming this bridge in his honor will help ensure nobody forgets a man who selflessly gave of himself to protect others,” Mr. Eves said in the release.
A pavilion on Fish Island was also dedicated to Chief Johnson in September 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.