WATERTOWN — A meeting scheduled for Tuesday for the Jefferson County Board of Legislators to review the county’s state of emergency declared last Wednesday has been canceled.
Nine legislators had asked for the special meeting last week after criticizing Chairman Scott A. Gray for what they claimed was the unilateral declaration of the emergency state without other legislators’ input.
The meeting was to allow the full board the opportunity to review or possibly amend the state of emergency, which among other things requires residents to wear a mask in public spaces due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The mask mandate issued by the county was superseded Friday when Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a similar statewide mandate.
The legislators calling for the special meeting were also prepared to consider a resolution censuring Mr. Gray for failing to include other legislators in the decision to invoke a state of emergency. The first resolution called for Mr. Gray to rescind the state of emergency and, should he refuse, be immediately ordered to resign as chairman. Mr. Gray has previously announced he will step down as board chairman at the end of this month.
County Administrator and Clerk of the Board Robert F. Hagemann III issued a statement Monday saying that the special meeting was canceled.
“Those Board Members originally calling for a special meeting no longer wish to do so,” Mr. Hagemann wrote.
