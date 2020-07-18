LEMONADE ENTREPRENEURS

Annabella Holland, 7, Shaela Holland, 11, and Arilyn Brozzo, 11, all of Watertown, set up a lemonade stand outside of Miss Brozzo’s house. The stand will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The girls are selling lemonade and snacks to raise money for things they want to buy like a laptop and a Nintendo Switch. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

