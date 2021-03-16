CALCIUM — A 53-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a family and pointed what appears to be a BB gun at them.
Reinaldo Yung, a town of LeRay resident, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday with second-degree hate crime/menacing with a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Thursday, a firearm complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office. A deputy responded to Eagle Ridge Village Apartments, where Mr. Yung lives. A resident there alleges that, at about 1 p.m., Mr. Yung pointed what appeared to be a revolver at him. The wife of the complainant said Mr. Yung pointed the revolver at her as well, when her child was present.
It appears the revolver turned out to be a BB gun.
During the incident, Mr. Yung also allegedly yelled racial slurs at his neighbors, according to the sheriff’s office. Mr. Yung has no known history with the victims.
He was arrested without incident later in the day Thursday. Mr. Yung was arraigned and released under probation supervision. An order of protection against Mr. Yung and on behalf of his neighbors was ordered at the arraignment hearing.
A search warrant was issued at Mr. Yung’s residence as well. Multiple BB guns and two actual long guns were found.
