FORT DRUM — Army Garrison Fort Drum invites the public for a holiday open house on Friday, Dec. 13 at LeRay Mansion and the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The open house offers visitors an opportunity to take a guided tour of the fully decorated, holiday-themed LeRay Mansion.
Mansion staff will explain the decorations and customs celebrated over the years.
The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum will showcase some of its holiday collections, including Christmas cards and holiday menus enjoyed by soldiers stationed here.
All non-DoD ID card holders who wish to participate can obtain a day pass at the Fort Drum Welcome Center, located to the right of the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate off U.S. Route 11.
Visitors will need to provide a valid photo ID and voluntarily submit to a National Crime Information Center-III (NCIC-III) background check. Directions to the mansion and museum will be available at the welcome center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.