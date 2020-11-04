CARTHAGE — A Carthage Central High School sophomore has achieved the highest BSA rank of Eagle Scout.
Justin D. Bath, 15, son of Paula and Daniel Bath of Black River, has been in Scouts since age 6, joining as a Tiger Cub.
“I think Scouting has really helped me develop into the person I am and has taught me a lot of important things,” Justin said. “Scouting is really important to me and my family and I plan to continue as an adult.”
His parents are life-long scouts, with Mr. Bath joining as a Tiger and going on to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and Mrs. Bath was a Venturer in her teens. Both continue on to serve as scout leaders.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn a total of 21 merit badges, including 13 required ones — first aid, citizenship, communication, fitness, camping, cooking and family life. In the Scouting program, there are 135 merit badges concerning sports, crafts, science, trades, business and future careers.
Justin said his favorite badge is the shotgun shooting merit badge.
“I love shooting guns,” he said. “My least favorite is communications because it takes so long to get.”
Each Scout pursuing the elite rank must complete an Eagle Scout Service Project which benefits a community organization other than Boy Scouts.
For his Eagle Project, Justin along with other scouts under his direction, built a bell tower at LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum.
“I chose this because I was taking a tour of the mansion and they told us that there used to be a bell hung at the grave site of a baby who died there in 1818,” he said.”It has since disappeared and the site wasn’t in good shape.”
The group cleaned up the site and planted flowers in addition to restoring the bell tower.
In addition to developing and executing an Eagle project, the Scouts were required to be active in their units for at least six months after achieving the rank of Life Scout and demonstrate the Scout lives bwy the principles of the Scout Oath and Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.