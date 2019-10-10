WATERTOWN — Blacktop repair is scheduled to be performed in front of 816 Leray Street starting Friday morning.
At 7:30 a.m., Leray Street will be reduced to one lane as the city of Watertown Public Works Department will begin the repairs.
Public works will follow protocol by installing temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flagmen throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.
“The Department of Public Works would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation while this work is completed,” a release said on Thursday.
