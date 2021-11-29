LOWVILLE — PRIDE Lewis County has organized a Christmas party for LGBTQ+ family, friends and supporters.
The gathering will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., in the village.
Partygoers are asked to each bring a dish to pass for the potluck event and to “BYOB” as only nonalcoholic drinks will be provided.
As a festive backdrop to the party, the Historical Society’s annual Home for the Holidays displays, including a room full of decorated Christmas trees, an elaborate toy train display and a veritable village of gingerbread houses, will be available for all to enjoy.
The event is sponsored by NY Connects and the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living.
