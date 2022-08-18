ALEXANDRIA BAY — Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado paid his first visit to Jefferson County on Thursday to formally break ground on four Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative-funded projects in the village.
From Scenic View Park, overlooking Casino Island, Boldt Castle and a picturesque slice of the St. Lawrence River, Mr. Delgado said he was happy to see the natural beauty and to announce the start of four projects that will protect that beauty.
Referencing Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s recent visit to Clayton to announce the groundbreaking of six major REDI projects, anticipated since 2019, Mr. Delgado said these investments into St. Lawrence River communities will protect and enhance their natural features and prevent damage as a result of climate change.
“The projects exemplify the REDI commission, promoting economic development in the region, supporting tourism, safeguarding public health and safety and keeping these communities accessible to residents and visitors even in times of high water and flooding along the shores of the St. Lawrence River,” he said in prepared remarks.
The four projects starting now account for $3.8 million in REDI funding, with local funds also used. The REDI commission awarded a $2 million grant for the reconstruction of the public docks on upper and lower James Street in the village. Floating docks that can remain above water even during floods will be installed, and the remaining permanent dock will be elevated.
About $1.1 million has been dedicated to the reconstruction of Scenic View Park’s pier, which was heavily damaged by high water in 2019.
The new pier will be stronger, higher than the average water line, and the public pavilion nearby will be made more accessible for those with mobility restrictions.
It was at the park, along a newly laid gravel road to allow construction equipment down to the pier, that Mr. Delgado gathered with a group of local elected and appointed officials, including Basil B. Seggos, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Mr. Seggos, who maintains a summer home in the Thousand Islands, said these projects will have a profound impact on the region and are much-needed investments in local tourism and environmental protection.
“We know the storms are coming, we know the next high water levels are coming, and we had to come back here, in this partnership approach and rebuild for the future,” he said.
With a $260,000 REDI grant, the village of Alexandria Bay has also begun reconstruction of its water treatment plant, which was nearly knocked out by floods in 2017 and 2019. The plant will be raised above the historic high-water levels recorded, and a new section will be added to the wet well where the plant takes water in, to raise its lip above historic high-water levels. Infrastructure will be added to protect the filtration section from waves, and exterior walls for the facility will be rebuilt.
The town of Alexandria maintains a boat launch on Goose Bay, which received a $455,000 REDI grant for elevation and to extend the boat launch farther into the river for low-water levels. The existing parking lot will be expanded and a pedestrian walkway will be added.
Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven R. Jarvis and Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet thanked Mr. Delgado for his visit, and emphasized the importance of the REDI investments to rebuilding and strengthening their communities.
“The Thousand Islands are a beautiful place to live and to vacation, and the projects that we are here to break ground on today will help ensure that both residents and visitors will be able to enjoy this region and everything it has to offer, even if Mother Nature sends another 100-year flood our way,” Mr. Sweet said.
