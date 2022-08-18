ALEXANDRIA BAY — Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado paid his first visit to Jefferson County on Thursday to formally break ground on four Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative-funded projects in the village.

From Scenic View Park, overlooking Casino Island, Boldt Castle and a picturesque slice of the St. Lawrence River, Mr. Delgado said he was happy to see the natural beauty and to announce the start of four projects that will protect that beauty.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.