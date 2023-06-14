WATERTOWN — It’s another soggy day for the Watertown Farm and Craft Market. The National Weather Service accurately predicted a 100% chance of rain today, and rain is expected through the day. New precipitation is expected between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Tonight rain is likely before midnight, then a chance of showers may bring another tenth to quarter of an inch.
Thursday will clear off before a chance of showers returns Thursday night. There may be a thunderstorm Friday, the weather service warns, and rain will continue off and on through Father’s Day weekend.
