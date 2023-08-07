WATERTOWN — Lightning striking a house may have been the cause of a house fire on Spring Valley Drive late Monday afternoon as a thunderstorm rolled through.
Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief John Smith said that when crews arrived on scene they found smoke showing from the attic area.
“We had limited manpower but we ended up stretching the line, getting inside, and got a good hit on the fire,” he said.
In order to put out the fire that Smith said he knew was in the attic, crews went through the door on the garage side of the house where the smoke was heavy, found the fire, extinguished it and pulled the ceiling down to see if the fire had extended.
The family was not home at the time, and there were no animals inside. Two people are displaced as a result of the fire.
Smith said there was minor damage to the home. Smith said the fire did not spread to the roof or living quarters.
No injuries were reported.
The chief said they had the fire under control within five minutes of arriving on scene, and spent the rest of the time checking for hotspots.
Departments across Jefferson County showed up to the scene.
“What we do is, we call a lot at first, we can always send them away, but it’s better to have them than not have them,” Smith said.
