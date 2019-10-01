ALEXANDRIA BAY — A lightning strike may have caused an attic fire in a multiplex near Maxson Airfield on Route 26 Tuesday.
Fire investigators were evaluating whether the fire was caused by lighting hitting the house, striking the surrounding property and causing a surge or by other means, said Thomas Hunter, second assistant chief of the Redwood Fire Department.
Dozens of firefighters from Alexandria Bay, Redwood, Plessis, LaFargeville, Clayton, Philadelphia, Theresa, Hammond and Brier Hill responded to the blaze at 23898 Route 26 at about 7 a.m. The Town of Bronwville Fire Department was on standby.
Everyone inside the home, which had three dwellings, at the time of the fire escaped uninjured, Mr. Hunter said.
With no direct access to the attic, Mr. Hunter said firefighters cut an opening through the second-story ceiling to gain access, as well as puncture openings in the roof so smoke would exit the attack. Extinguishing the flames that spread throughout the attic took a couple of hours and “a lot of water,” Mr. Hunter said. Crews spent about an hour afterward extinguishing hot spots.
“It wasn’t horrible, but it was a pretty heavy fire because it took considerable amount of effort gaining access,” he said.
The blaze destroyed the attic and damaged the roof to the extent of needing to be replaced, while the rest of the multiplex exhibited smoke and water damage. A section of Route 26 between Bailey Settlement and Taylor roads have been closed to traffic during the incident, but it has since reopened.
“We salvaged several –quite a bit of belongings from all three apartments,” Mr. Hunter said.
