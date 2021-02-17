CLAYTON — The power lines have come down in the village’s historic district, and residents might notice it’s a little darker than usual around downtown.
In early February, National Grid de-energized the overhead power lines that supply electricity to downtown. At the same time, they switched on the underground lines they’ve spent the last few weeks installing.
When National Grid disconnected their overhead cables and switched on the underground wires, the streetlights they maintain in the village’s historic district also had their power cut off.
According to Mayor Norma J. Zimmer, the power company is behind on installing the replacement ornamental lighting, leaving the downtown area with no overhead lighting options.
At no cost to the village, National Grid temporarily replaced the inoperable street lights with solar lights, which charge in the sun during the day and stay on at night.
“The solar lighting is worthless,” Mayor Zimmer said.
The light they produce isn’t strong enough to illuminate the streets below, making nighttime in downtown Clayton unusually dark, and unsafe.
Local shop owners have taken to leaving their outdoor lights on later than usual, to make up for the lost illumination, but the mayor said it can’t make up for operable streetlights.
The new streetlights are expected to come in by early May, so for now, Mayor Zimmer is grateful for the extra lighting from downtown storefront owners.
“The merchants have been really good about leaving their outside lights on longer than normal, so there is decent lighting out there now,” she said.
As for the rest of the downtown project, Mayor Zimmer said Westelcom, Spectrum and Verizon still have to come in and remove their wires from the poles before they can come down entirely.
“Verizon is the last one off, and that probably will be mid-May, and then the pole can totally come down,” she said.
The removal of the village’s overhead power and telecom lines is one part of a massive renovation project that’s been in progress since fall 2019.
After village-funded crews buried the underground vaults that now hold the electrical, data and phone lines underneath James Street, Riverside Drive and Webb Street, state Department of Transportation-financed crews spent about a year rebuilding parts of those same streets.
The village also had a significant amount of its sewer system replaced. Parts of the sewer system were more than a century old.
The entire project has cost more than $15 million. The state budgeted $9 million for the street work, and the village budgeted more than $6 million to bury the power and telecom cables, install new street lighting and update the sewer system.
The village has paid for their part of the upgrades with a $5 million bond, as well as $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan.
Work on the streets will resume in March, when Luck Bros. Inc. will return to complete surface level work, sidewalks and painting.
Parts of the current traffic pattern, which is altered to allow for the construction work, may remain. Village officials have discussed keeping the northern end of James Street a one-way after work concludes.
The downtown renovations were initially expected to finish in late spring of this year, but are now at least three months ahead of schedule.
