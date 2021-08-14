CALCIUM — Sgt. First Class Chris Hanlin saw hundreds wounded, his fellow soldiers killed, schools built and water systems formed during his deployment in Afghanistan, making the resurgence of the Taliban after the U.S. recently pulled out almost feel like it was all for nothing.
Taliban forces have been gradually retaking provinces in Afghanistan since the U.S. military started pulling out in May. Mr. Hanlin, like many soldiers, is conflicted. On one side, it’s hard to watch the country he fought in be taken back in no time. On the other, the U.S. military spent roughly 20 years training and giving local allies the necessary tools to attempt to defend themselves.
But now, recent media reports have suggested the Taliban is looking to retake Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The U.S. government is making plans to evacuate staffers at the U.S. Embassy there, advocates are looking to relocate locals who assisted the U.S. military, and U.S. soldiers back home are wondering if the work they did while overseas that they believed in is now cheapened.
“It kind of, in my opinion, makes the United States look kind of foolish,” Mr. Hanlin said. “We spent 20 years there and the country pretty much looks like it did when we started this.”
Sgt. Hanlin now lives in Calcium with his wife, Jessi, and their three sons. He’s retired now and a firefighter with the Northpole Fire Company. He doesn’t talk about his time in the service much but he will if he’s asked. He spent 24 years in the U.S. Army, 10 of which he was stationed at Fort Drum. He was a drill sergeant for three years. He deployed to Iraq twice in the early 2000s, but it was the deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 that made him think enough was enough. He spent 13 months there as a platoon sergeant, commanding roughly 40 soldiers and operating as a field artilleryman, shooting cannons and indirect motor systems. They were at an outpost in the Nuristan Province, roughly 3 kilometers from the Korangal Valley, which was largely the epicenter of combat in Afghanistan.
“We ended up seeing the most action out of the battalion,” he said. “The thing with Afghanistan was, the way they had our outposts set up, you’re on this little postage-stamp piece of land and you have these mountains around you that are so high. You don’t know what’s up there, and they shot rockets and mortars at us on a daily basis.”
And what’s very important to Mr. Hanlin are the locals who helped translate for him and other U.S. soldiers. There’s a big humanitarian push to evacuate those who helped the U.S. government, but that’s where a political battle can ensue.
“Once they find out they are translators, that’s a death sentence,” Mr. Hanlin said. “They are going to be beheaded, no questions asked, because they were translators for the United States.”
He said he slept in the same bunks as translators, ate with them and did just about everything together.
“If these men are putting their lives on the line and they’re coming out on patrol with us every day and they’re translating with us, and they are allies, I think we should do everything we can do to give them asylum and bring them to the United States,” Mr. Hanlin said. “These guys got shot at, blown up and suffered in the heat right alongside us. Why not do everything we can to help them out?”
Mr. Hanlin said his soldiers were part of reconstruction teams for the Navy, and the progress and building done by that team is now being taken over by the Taliban.
“That’s what makes me so angry,” he said. “I saw what these guys were doing. They built schools, they built water systems, infrastructure, the whole nine. And that got left along with everything else. It really is a travesty.”
A big part of his job was also to train and advise local Afghan platoons there. For the most part, he and other U.S. soldiers would transition them into basic security details and teach them how to patrol. He observed the local forces and a lot of the soldiers were young, had families and wives. They considered it more like a job, where the Taliban was far different.
“The Taliban is a very formidable enemy,” Mr. Hanlin said. “They believe in what they are doing. It’s just like the U.S. military. We believe in what we’re doing, which makes us very dangerous. It’s the same with them.”
So the local allies are at a disadvantage compared to the Taliban, but Mr. Hanlin also knows Afghan forces were given the tools and training over the course of the U.S.’s involvement.
“That was what we were there for,” he said. “These guys eventually have to stand on their own two feet. They have to defend their country and take their country back.”
