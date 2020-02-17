CARTHAGE — The Carthage chapter of Lions Clubs International invited Lion Taylour Scanlin, Carthage Area Hospital Foundation director and marketing executive, to talk about the future of the hospital during the organization’s Feb. 12 meeting.
As a prelude to Ms. Scanlin’s talk, town of Champion historian Lynn M. Thornton presented a brief history of the hospitals which preceded Carthage Area Hospital.
In her talk, “Transforming the delivery of rural health care: A New Hospital Campus for Carthage Area Hospital,” Ms. Scanlin spoke of the need for a new hospital campus and the steps needed to bring the project to fruition.
In 2016 the hospital board began to explore options for addressing issues at the main campus and to potential of creating a rural health clinic. According to Ms. Scanlin, the board wanted to consolidate all outpatient clinics into one rural health center as well as increase visibility and exposure of Carthage Area Hospital services.
The West Street hospital is more than 50 years old and all the major systems — electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing — are either at or past efficient life use. There is insufficient parking and no space to expand. In addition the clinics on Bridge Street, West Carthage, and Mechanic Street do not qualify for Rural Health Clinic status and do not have room for expansion to accommodate consolidation. Ms. Scanlin pointed out the cost to construct a new hospital with a rural health clinic would be $49 million to include space for administration. The cost to renovate the existing hospital would be $30 million with $14 million for a new stand alone clinic to qualify for the rural health status.
The new construction for the main campus would result in increased efficiency, reduced annual operating costs and room for future expansion.
One drawback for the proposed new campus is the disposal of the existing buildings.
“We have already had interested people reach out to us,” said Ms. Scanlin, noting the proposed construction will take three years to complete.
Recently, the Carthage Walk-In Clinic, located at 22075 Constitution Drive, on the proposed new hospital site off Cole Road opened.
As head of the hospital foundation, Ms. Scanlin said she is looking for chairs to aid in fundraising for the capital project. The goal is to raise between $3 and $4 million over the next three to five years. Erin and Dan Boshart have agreed to be project chairs with Ms. Scanlin as development staff. Chairs are also needed to oversee annual gifts, business gifts, planned gifts, special gifts and signature gifts.
“It’s a lot of work, but I know we can do it,” said the foundation director.
People interested in aiding in the fundraising or who have questions about the proposed project may reach Ms. Scanlin at 315-493-0114 or tscanlin@cahny.org.
Looking back at the history of healthcare in the Carthage-West Carthage area, Mrs. Thornton said by 1910 there were six doctors between the two villages. An attempt was made to build a public hospital on North Washington Street but that effort stopped when Miss Rilla McNeil opened a rest home in 1923 at 942 State St. At the urging of medical providers and the public Miss McNeil broadened the scope of her facility to admit any patient. When Miss McNeil’s health failed, the hospital closed about 1934.
Meanwhile in West Carthage Miss Marguerite Garvin converted a 15-room house on the corner of Vincent and Madison street into a hospital which was open from 1930 to 1964.
Mrs. Emogene Peck of Great Bend, opened a hospital in 1936 in the former Strickland home at 812 State Street, Carthage. In 1948 Miss Clarisse Luther of West Carthage bought the hospital and in 1952 William Reeves took ownership. Then in 1956 Rosalie and James Sligar purchased Carthage Hospital and operated it until the opening of Carthage Area Hospital on West Street in 1965.
According to Mrs. Thornton the Sligars converted their hospital into a nursing home and operated it until building Greenbriar Nursing Home next to Carthage Area Hospital.
The historian found a Carthage Republican Tribune article from 1961 which stated local doctors unanimously agreed that the Twin Villages should have a modern new hospital to replace the two proprietary hospitals. Dr. John J. Bourke, the director of the Hospital Review Board of the State Health Department, said the community could support a 50-bed hospital. Construction contracts totaling $694,725 were awarded in December 1963, groundbreaking took place in 1964 and the new hospital opened in 1965.
Mrs. Thornton said she is continuing research on the history of the hospital and is available to share her presentation with any group. She can be reached via email lthorn13619@gmail.com at or by calling 315-493-3213
