OSCEOLA — Liz Friedel, aka Liz Fiddle, will bring her music to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum for a free concert from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at 1121 Comins Road.
Ms. Friedel of Oneida is the owner-operator of Music with Liz. She has performed with a number of groups, including the Fish Creek Rodeo Band and Broken Rule. Most recently, she has been seen at venues in Central New York, including the Oneida Lake Brew Haus in Verona and the Foothill Hops Farm Brewery in Munnsville.
The Fiddlers Hall of Fame includes a covered pavilion with dance floor and seating, a brick patio with picnic tables, a children’s play area, and the museum that is open during concerts. All are handicap accessible. The Fiddlers’ Kitchen opens shortly before the start of the concert. Pets and smoking are not allowed at the site.
Concerts are made possible, in part, with public funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.
For more information visit www.NYSOTFA.COM or on Facebook at New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers or call 315-599-7009.
