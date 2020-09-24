CARTHAGE — Born with symbrachydactyly, a rare congenital hand defect, Sophia Dobransky, 9, was reluctant to wear her prosthesis. That is until local artist Joshua J. Howland made it resemble a tattoo sleeve featuring sea creatures.
Prior to their daughter’s birth, Sophia’s parents, Sarah and Devin Dobransky of Carthage, knew through an ultrasound about her condition which is caused by an interruption of the blood supply to the developing arm.
Mrs. Dobransky said only having one arm has not held her daughter back.
“She has the attitude that you can do anything you set your mind to — don’t feel sorry for yourself — figure out a way to do it. Never give up — and she does just that.”
Sophia is athletic, playing soccer, basketball and cheerleading — performing cartwheels, round ups, splits, back bend flip overs all one handed.
“This little girl is special.” Mr. Howland, who also is Carthage youth soccer coach, said. “I really noticed how determined and how hard she works last year on the soccer field. She does not let anything hold her back or get in her way. I admire that and am inspired by her.”
According to her mother, Sophia never wanted to wear her prosthetic because other children were more afraid of the artificial arm than when she went without it.
In fact while in kindergarten, Sophia told classmates a shark had bitten off her arm.
When Mrs. Dobransky asked her daughter about the fabrication, Sophia replied, “Because Mom, that’s way cooler then I was born like that.”
As a long-time family friend, Mr. Howleand was happy to help when Sophia’s grandmother Alicia Passage approached him about making the prothesis more appealing.
“I had never done a painting on a prosthetic before but I would love to do that for her because what it comes down to is if I can do anything to make this little girl’s life better or easier then I feel it is my duty to do just that,” the artist, who is best known for being a member of the snow sculpting teams, said. “I have been drawing painting and sculpting for as long as I can remember and I felt confident I could paint something that she would be happy with.”
Sophia said wanted something colorful and pretty but also something she loves.
“She absolutely loves the ocean and everything in it so that’s what she decided on,” said her mother.
Ironically, one of the sea creatures featured on the sleeve is a shark.
Mr. Howland, who works in the medical imagining department at Carthage Area Hospital, researched how to approach the project and create the design.
He began by lightly sanding the surface of the prosthesis so that the paint would adhere. Then used several layers of acrylic paints, sealed with a clear/blue glitter coat and finally used a clear glaze to protect the paint and really make the end product shine. The artist said the project took about 10 hours over the course of four days to design and paint the prothesis and then 24 hours for the clear coat to dry.
Sophia’s mother said now for the first time the young girl puts on the prosthesis when getting dressed without being told.
“Before I would have to coax her into wearing it,” said Mrs. Dobransky.
Mr. Howland said he was pleased that Sophia now wants to wear her prosthesis.
“She said people keep complimenting her on it and that makes her want to wear it and that means the world to me,” the artist said. “I am overjoyed that I could help this young lady have an easier time with something that can not be easy to deal with. I have painted murals and drawn portraits and sculpted ice and snow and clay but this right here is the piece that I hold dearest to my heart.”
As Sophia grows she will have to have a new prothesis.
“I told her when I gave it to her if she ever wants anything else on this one or any future prosthetic all she has to do is ask and I would be happy to,” the artist said.
