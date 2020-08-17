ALEXANDRIA BAY — Gyms and fitness centers across the state can reopen next week after more than five months of closure, but Gary Bass, owner of 1000 Islands Fitness Center, said they should’ve been allowed to open months ago.
Initially, fitness center operators expected to be included in the fourth phase of the state’s reopening of non-essential businesses, along with bowling alleys and indoor malls. But while indoor malls, art galleries and other Phase IV industries opened, bowling alleys and fitness centers were left out.
“On June 26, the day it was supposed to be announced that gyms could reopen, they said that gym’s were going to be closed indefinitely,” Mr. Bass said. “I lost my marbles. I went out to my garage, peeled my flag off the wall, zip-tied it to a painters pole — upside down — and I zip-tied that flag to my sign, fully extended.”
Mr. Bass, a retired military police officer for the Army, said the upside down flag is used by soldiers to convey they’re in grave danger.
“It’s a military symbol of distress,” he said.
He said he used it to show that his business was in grave danger.
Mr. Bass said he blames Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the prolonged, and what he called unnecessary, closure of gyms and fitness centers. He said he doesn’t believe areas across upstate New York needed to be closed as long as they were, and that the governor’s administration has been “lazy” in drafting reopening guidelines.
Last month, Mr. Bass and his wife filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and the state attorney general’s office, claiming the governor’s executive order shuttering fitness centers across the state violated their constitutional rights.
“Where is the common sense in saying, ‘Well, New York City has 10,000 people that have it, and they’re all dying there, we’ve gotta close the whole state down?’” he asked.
When the state first shut down businesses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Bass suspended all of his patrons’ memberships, but expected to be able to reopen within a few weeks or months.
As businesses reopened, Mr. Bass says he saw no sense in the decisions on what businesses were allowed to reopen and which were kept shut.
“I didn’t mind closing for the first month or two, but when (Gov. Cuomo) started waving his magic wand at professional sports and their training camps — said they can open — I had a different view,” he said.
Now, Mr. Bass said some of the reopening guidelines don’t sit right with him.
Gyms are able to reopen beginning Aug. 24, but localities must inspect them by Sept. 2
“It’s ridiculous that we have to be inspected,” he said. “Who else do you know of who has had to be inspected?”
As for the 33 percent capacity limits, Mr. Bass said while he doesn’t expect his fitness center will have problems maintaining that, larger centers will likely have to turn people away, which could lead to a loss of memberships.
“Because we’re so small, 33 percent is a very busy day for us, to have in here at one time,” he said. “It isn’t for these bigger facilities, they’re going to have to cut back to 33 percent. I don’t think it’s a sustainable way to run.”
