WATERTOWN — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s Medical Academy of Sciences and Health Camp returned to local hospitals. The program was again able to physically place students in job shadowing, hands-on experiences in local hospitals. A total of 41 students from across the region participated in the summer program.

“We are grateful to our regional hospitals for supporting our efforts to resume MASH Camp in-person this summer, despite the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Pat Fontana, FDRHPO’s Director of Population Health. “MASH Camp is one of our most popular pipeline programs and continues to be a valuable recruitment and engagement tool for youth interested in the healthcare field.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.