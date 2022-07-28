WATERTOWN — Dunkin’ and local law enforcement teamed-up on Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics New York.

Troopers, Jefferson County sheriff deputies and city police officers were at the Dunkin locations on Arsenal Street and Washington Street from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m., standing in line with representatives from Special Olympics New York and talking with customers in line about the cause they were raising money for.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.