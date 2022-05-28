FORT DRUM — As Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. prepares to leave Fort Drum and the north country, local leaders are reflecting on the Army post’s commander.
Senior commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Maj. Gen. Beagle returned to Fort Drum in July, having previously served as Drum’s deputy commanding general. Fort Drum announced on Thursday that he has been promoted lieutenant general and will take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith called Maj. Gen. Beagle “a great asset” for the north country.
“He has worked very hard with the city of Watertown, I’ve been in regular contact with Beags over many issues, for the betterment of the men and women of Fort Drum and also for the betterment of the citizens of the city of Watertown, whether it be issues dealing with water and sewer, or just friendly discussions,” Mayor Smith said.
Advocate Drum board chair Thomas H. Carman said that Maj. Gen. Beagle will be missed by many.
“Gen. Beagle is a great leader and he will be missed by this community,” he said. “He’s been a great leader on post for his soldiers and has been a great supporter of the community as well, so he will be missed.”
Mayor Smith said that Maj. Gen. Beagle held the tradition of commanding general “to the highest standard that it could be held to.”
“That’s why, you see him, unfortunately for the north country and the 10th Mountain Division, you see him leaving early and being promoted to lieutenant general,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Beagle said he calls the north country home because of the feeling he has living here.
“This is a place we love and a place that we call home,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said at Jefferson Community College’s commencement ceremony on May 20. “And home, by the way, is not a place, it’s a feeling. And this community makes all soldiers in this community, make us feel at home, and that is greatly appreciated. (I) almost get emotional talking about that, you guys are awesome.”
Maj. Gen. Beagle has served in several leadership positions that range from platoon to brigade level and has served in multiple Army roles, including operations officer in tactical combat units and adviser for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
He has served as the executive officer to the 35th vice chief of staff of the Army, deputy commanding general (support), forward deployed in support of Operation Inherent Result in Kuwait, and 51st commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson.
Mr. Carman said a change of command is not a new endeavor for Advocate Drum, which aims to maintain Fort Drum’s economic and cultural impact on the north country.
“This is not uncommon, this is something that we do every couple of years with a commanding general at Fort Drum. Gen. Beagle’s term was a little bit shorter than they typically are, but we will certainly work our way through it,” Mr. Carman said. “He’s got some great deputies, a good garrison staff, and things will continue as they normally do.”
Mr. Carman said that the commanding general, the Garrison and Advocate Drum work closely and will continue to meet regularly.
“Advocate Drum will prepare to bid Gen. Beagle well in his new endeavors, and congratulate him on his promotion, and we’ll look forward to working with his replacement,” Mr. Carman said.
Mayor Smith called Maj. Gen. Beagle “a professional, and a great individual, somebody that I can call a friend.”
“Beags has meant a lot … to the 10th Mountain Division and to the city of Watertown and the surrounding area, great commander,” Mayor Smith said.
An announcement on Maj. Gen. Beagle’s replacement has yet to be made.
