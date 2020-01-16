WATERTOWN — The families of two victims brutally killed in Oswego County in 2018 had to make a decision to agree to a plea bargain or risk that defendant Matthew Lebeouf, 34, be freed under the state’s new bail reform law.
During a news conference Thursday, Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes recounted the story that the families of Robert Diffin, 42, and Michael Shane, 59, ended up agreeing Dec. 30 that Lebeouf would serve a 10- to 15-year sentence, just so they knew he would not be freed without bail.
“A family should not have to make that decision,” Mr. Oakes said.
He was among a contingent of prosecutors, county sheriffs and victims assistance workers who came together Thursday to lobby for a full repeal of the state’s bail reforms that went into effect Jan. 1.
The news conference was called by Republican Assemblymen Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, who said that bail reform and changes in discovery laws were approved by the Democratic majority in the dead of night and without consulting prosecutors, law enforcement, victims and victim assistance workers.
“It’s dangerous legislation, not bad legislation,” Assemblyman Blankenbush said. “It’s dangerous legislation.”
The law eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention for a majority of low-level cases and non-violent felonies.
Supporters say the reforms are needed because defendants, especially in New York City, were languishing in jail for low-level crimes. In one incident, a New York City teenager charged with stealing a backpack was incarcerated for more than two years before committing suicide.
But there’s been instances across the state in which judges were forced to release defendants in felony and misdemeanor cases — sometimes involving violent crimes — because they had no discretion to establish bail.
In St. Lawrence County, two suspects in the burglary of a home were on the lam for weeks and finally caught, but they, too, were released without bail, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said. Under the old system, they would have most likely been sent to jail.
The problems with the bail reform also were brought to light in Jefferson County by a case of a Pamelia man who is accused of choking a woman and then firing a shotgun.
Jill Parker, executive director of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, and Ilene Burker, executive director of the Renewal House, said the reforms have to be changed to protect victims.
The two assemblymen said Democrats passed the legislation by attaching it to a budget bill without allowing debate. They also blame Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
In New Jersey, however, bail reform was studied for three years before lawmakers agreed on “reasonable reform,” Assemblyman Walczyk said.
Last February, the New York Justice Task Force came up with a report with recommendations for how bail reform should have been handled, but downstate lawmakers ignored the document, Assemblyman Walczyk said.
The two district attorneys said that the changes in discovery laws are also handcuffing them, citing all the paperwork and information that prosecutors and police have to provide to defendants’ attorneys within 15 days of an arrest.
“It takes them off the road,” Mr. Oakes said.
Republican lawmakers have been keeping up the heat across the state to get rid of the new legislation and start over. They’ve been joined by prosecutors and law enforcement from both sides of the aisle and victims advocates, Assemblyman Blankenbush said.
The two assemblymen were adamant that the bail should be repealed altogether and started over. They sponsored legislation just to do that.
“If I may say it, this is crap,” Assemblyman Blankenbush said.
They believe their upstate Democratic counterparts will come forward to support repealing it because the bill is so bad.
Law enforcement officials say jail populations have drastically decreased with the number of defendants being released. The two district attorneys say it’s too soon to have statistics on the number of defendants who have been put on the streets.
As for the two Oswego County families, the man who used a table leg to beat his two friends to death was originally charged with murder but a grand jury decided to go with lesser charges of second-degree manslaughter.
Manslaughter is one of the many charges that don’t require bail, although, in most cases, it involves a defendant who doesn’t intend to harm their victim.
In this particular case, a grand jury might have looked at the situation in which Lebeouf suffered from mental illness and was a drug addict, so the second-degree murder charges were not considered.
He pleaded guilty to the two charges and was sentenced to five to 10 years for each victim.
The victims’ families were more concerned about seeing him allowed to be free on the street while he awaited trial than the amount of time he would be incarcerated.
It wasn’t a risk they wanted to take, District Attorney Oakes said.
(2) comments
"a grand jury decided to go with lesser charges"
Is a problem with the grand jury, not with the law.
"Manslaughter is one of the many charges that don’t require bail"
Is a problem with the law.
"The law eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention for a majority of low-level cases and non-violent felonies," is not a problem, except that it leaves cash bail available for high level cases. Either you should be in pretrial detention or you should not. Money has nothing to do with it.
I don't get how manslaughter is"non violent," but while it is everyone should make sure to include jailable charges wherever common sense demands it. Unless they have a political axe to grind. Got rent to collect and poor people to railroad after all.
I agree. This pretty well says it all.
