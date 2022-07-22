There’s discord in the Jefferson County Republican Committee following Susan L. Duffy’s decision to continue her campaign for the 116th Assembly District after she lost the primary race last month.
Meredith A. George, who sits on the local party executive committee and works in local Republican politics, is continuing to support Ms. Duffy, who is now campaigning for the seat under the Conservative party’s line against Republican nominee Scott A. Gray. That support could cost her that seat on the executive committee.
Ms. George is a prominent face in the local Republican machine, serving as a voting delegate to party conventions, serving on the town of Watertown Republican Committee and as Watertown-area vice-chair on the county-wide Republican executive committee. She’s helped many local Republicans circulate petitions to appear on the ballot in the past, and works part-time in Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk’s office.
In an interview Tuesday, Ms. George said she volunteered for Ms. Duffy before the primary election, and has been actively helping her with her campaign whenever possible. Ms. George attended Ms. Duffy’s first post-primary press conference in Ogdensburg on July 14 as well.
“I’ve been actively helping her as a volunteer in my free time, when I could tell friends about her and things of that nature,” she said. “Nothing more, nothing less than I’ve done for every other good Republican candidate in this county.”
But that poses a problem. As a leader in the local Republican party, Ms. George is barred from actively supporting any candidate who opposes the Republican nominee — Mr. Gray in this case. Local party bylaws prohibit it, and the penalty for breaking those can be removal from the party organization.
Jefferson County Republican Chairman Don G.M. Coon III confirmed that he had received a letter requesting the party vote on whether to remove Ms. George, with a meeting scheduled for the near future.
The letter was sent by Jefferson County Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams. Mr. Maxon, who has had a number of public disagreements with Mr. Gray during their time in the county legislature, said he sent the letter formalizing the charges against Ms. George after hearing from a number of local Republican officials in the party and in elected office.
“My letter was to simply formalize it, not to be seen as leading the charge,” he said.
Mr. Maxon said he has great respect for Ms. George and the work she’s done, but much like he battled with Mr. Gray over issues of process, he sees this issue as a question of respect for the rules that have been established.
“You’ll never hear me say a negative word about Meredith, she’s done a lot,” he said. “But in this case, she is so passionate about the issue that she’s let her convictions come between her and her obligations to the Republican Party.”
He said the party can’t tolerate a member of its core leadership working to support its nominee’s opponent, and Republican leadership needs to respect the outcome of its own party’s primary.
“There was a primary among Republican voters. Susan Duffy lost, full stop,” he said. “That’s what this process is about, majority rule. The process matters. Trust it over the long term, even if you don’t get your way in every election.”
For her part, Ms. George said she believes she’s still supporting a Republican candidate, just not the one the party electorate chose.
“Susan Duffy shares my convictions, shares my beliefs, what I believe represents what a Republican candidate should stand for,” she said. “I don’t have anything to say about Mr. Gray, that’s not what this is about.”
When asked if it can be seen as fractious or divisive for a member of the local Republican party to support an opponent to the party’s candidate, Ms. George reiterated that she still sees Ms. Duffy as a Republican option.
Ms. George said the decision to stick with Ms. Duffy is wholly her own, and has nothing to do with her work with Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, the incumbent assemblyman who is vacating the seat at the end of this term for a state Senate seat.
Mr. Walczyk initially supported Ms. Duffy in the primary, before coalescing behind Mr. Gray once he won the primary. Ms. George said Mr. Walczyk’s decision was his own, and she hasn’t considered it in her own calculations on who to support.
“Everyone knows I make up my own mind, you don’t know what influences me one way or another and no one can generally sway my mind one way or another,” she said.
Ms. George said, having supported Ms. Duffy before the primary, against the same candidate she’s opposing now, she has to stick with her principles and choices from the start.
“I’ve given my position, I haven’t changed that, and I don’t plan on it just because they threaten to suspend me or remove me from the party,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.