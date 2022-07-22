GOP official continues backing Duffy

Susan A. Duffy, Conservative candidate for the 116th Assembly District, speaks at her first campaign event after losing the Republican primary on July 14. Meredith A. George, a member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee, was in attendance at the event and has continued supporting Ms. Duffy after the loss. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

There’s discord in the Jefferson County Republican Committee following Susan L. Duffy’s decision to continue her campaign for the 116th Assembly District after she lost the primary race last month.

Meredith A. George, who sits on the local party executive committee and works in local Republican politics, is continuing to support Ms. Duffy, who is now campaigning for the seat under the Conservative party’s line against Republican nominee Scott A. Gray. That support could cost her that seat on the executive committee.

