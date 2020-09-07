WATERTOWN — Local school districts pursuing grant funding to support bullying prevention and character education programs are encouraged to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The charitable fund was established in 2015 at the community foundation to provide financial resources dedicated to key educational programs that raise awareness of bullying in local schools and the community, as well as support for professional development programs to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff. The fund is also designed to support projects and initiatives that promote leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust for the community.
Four grants have been awarded in the last two years to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, create campus-wide awareness campaigns and build overall student confidence and engagement.
Applications for 2020 funding for up to $1,000 from the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 23. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to obtain a grant application or learn more about this funding opportunity.
To extend the effort and help support the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Community Foundation, make gifts to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, with “Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity” in the memo line. Secure online giving is available at nnycf.org.
