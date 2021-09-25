The Carthage Community Veterans Committee provided in front, from left, John Redway, 76, of Adams, and Wilbur Millard, 89, of Carthage; and standing, John Coughlin, 84, and Charles Reay, 84, both of Carthage, a send off Friday from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 as the veterans embarked on the first leg of the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The men and their guardians spent the night in Syracuse before traveling to the capital for a day of sightseeing. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
